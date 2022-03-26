Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Addressing the Bale situation (and a ton more)

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani opens with a monolog on the Gareth Bale situation before answering questions on:

- Can Bale reproduce that Wales performance for Real Madrid consistently?

- Thoughts on Italy not getting to the World Cup

- Will the narratives from after Clasico change again in Real Madrid’s favour before the season ends?

- Thoughts on Paulo Dybala

- Does Franck Kessie fit Barcelona?

- How to get out of work slumps

- Diego’s rapping masterclass

- Who would be a good candidate to replace Carlo Ancelotti?

- And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros and thanks for being a Patron!

