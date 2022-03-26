Ceballos: “I’ve missed Betis ever since I left”

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is likely on his way out of the club, with Betis being the most likely destination for him. Ceballos talked to the press and shared some of his feelings about his future.

“My thing with Betis is a love story, I’ve always said that I owe them everything, I will always be grateful for what they did for me when I became a player. I’ve missed Bets ever since I left, I was very happy there,” he said.

Betis president has also admitted several times in the past that they would be interested in signing Ceballos, although the financial aspects of the deal could be complex and the club would have to get rid of some of their players before being able to land Ceballos.

Assuming they can make it work, it seems reasonable to expect the Spanish midfielder to return to his lifelong club during next summer’s transfer window.