I BOW OUT: March 27, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

ALRIGHT!

It’s time to decide and draw a clear line on where you stand with Carlo. This should be a fairly easy choice to make.

Poll Are You Carlo In Or Carlo Out? Carlo Out

Carlo On The Way Out

Carlo By The Exit

Carlo Through The Exit

Carlo By The Sea...Anywhere but our Club vote view results 0% Carlo Out (0 votes)

0% Carlo On The Way Out (0 votes)

100% Carlo By The Exit (1 vote)

0% Carlo Through The Exit (0 votes)

0% Carlo By The Sea...Anywhere but our Club (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

ANOTHER SEASON

Can we as a club afford another season of Carlo only using 12-14 players throughout 10 months? or when things get back to good, are we quickly going to forget the past again?