Las Blancas Podcast: Real Madrid 1 - 0 Levante; Lorena Does It Again

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Om Arvind and Yash Thakur discuss:
- Maite at right wing again
- Levante’s interesting 4-4-2 diamond and attacking tactics
- The effectiveness of Levante’s Gio-Redondo strike duo
- Real Madrid’s rusty play in the first half
- Kenti providing an offensive spark
- Drawbacks to Ángel Villacampa’s approaches
- Levante’s inability to control the game in the second half
- Rocío’s defensive performance
- Nahikari striking the bar
- How Møller adds value
- Olga Carmona’s incredible impact off the bench
- Toril’s wild subs in the 81st minute
- Villacampa’s even stranger subs
- Møller’s underrated role in creating space for Lorena on the winner
- An impressive cameo from youth product Carla Camacho
- Rocío’s danger on set-pieces
- Viola Calligaris always doing well vs. Madrid
- Las Blancas getting through the month from hell almost completely unscathed
- Yash’s Ana-Maria Crnogorčević propaganda
Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us for more bonus content over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.
Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Om Arvind (@OmVASports)
Grant Little (@Odriozolite)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
Loading comments...