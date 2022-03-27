Las Blancas Podcast: Real Madrid 1 - 0 Levante; Lorena Does It Again

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Om Arvind and Yash Thakur discuss:

Maite at right wing again

Levante’s interesting 4-4-2 diamond and attacking tactics

The effectiveness of Levante’s Gio-Redondo strike duo

Real Madrid’s rusty play in the first half

Kenti providing an offensive spark

Drawbacks to Ángel Villacampa’s approaches

Levante’s inability to control the game in the second half

Rocío’s defensive performance

Nahikari striking the bar

How Møller adds value

Olga Carmona’s incredible impact off the bench

Toril’s wild subs in the 81st minute

Villacampa’s even stranger subs

Møller’s underrated role in creating space for Lorena on the winner

An impressive cameo from youth product Carla Camacho

Rocío’s danger on set-pieces

Viola Calligaris always doing well vs. Madrid

Las Blancas getting through the month from hell almost completely unscathed

Yash’s Ana-Maria Crnogorčević propaganda

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVASports)

Grant Little (@Odriozolite)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)