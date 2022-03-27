Bale’s agent: “If they integrated him more, they would have a great player,”

More gasoline from every side. After Gareth Bale’s statement yesterday stirred up a storm of reactions, including a MARCA rebuttal which labelled the Welshman as ‘disgusting’, Jonathan Barnett, Bale’s agent, naturally came to the defense of his player today.

LISTEN ON YOUTUBE: Our chief editor, Kiyan Sobhani, released an audio monolog yesterday on Gareth Bale and the Spanish media.

“If they put the player [Bale] in the team and integrated him more, they would have a great player,” Barnett said in The Telegraph. “But we will live with it and move on.”

Barnett also spoke about Bale’s future, one the remains unclear. All we really know is that Bale will leave Real Madrid, but beyond that, there is some uncertainty. Some have even reported he will retire from football when Wales’ run ends.

“Gareth has no idea what will happen in the summer, it all depends on Wales. We haven’t spoken with anyone yet, we will make a decision at some point in June. He is one of the best British players of all time and the best Welshman in history.”