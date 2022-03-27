A story about the Spanish media and Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale and the Spanish media — name a more loveable duo. We’ll wait. Who did you come up with? Hopefully hundreds, because Bale and the Spanish media should be at the bottom of your list.

On Friday, at the beginning of Managing Madrid’s ‘Churros y Tácticas Podcast’ that went up for Patrons (Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas), our chief editor, Kiyan Sobhani, took about 20 minutes to share his thoughts on the situation. We’ve uploaded the clip below. Kiyan talks about the Spanish media (good and bad of it), Gareth Bale (legacy and actions off the pitch), Real Madrid’s relationship with Managing Madrid compared to the Spanish media’s, and more.

CLIP

Let us know your thoughts on the discussion.

The full episode can be found here

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment.

Subscribe to the Churros y Tácticas Podcast on Apple:

Subscribe to the Churros y Tácticas Podcast on Spotify:

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Chicago, April: https://bit.ly/3tORCqT

Mumbai, May: https://bit.ly/3vVQp3O

Toronto, May: https://bit.ly/34v01r0