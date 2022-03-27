Real Madrid considering Fran Garcia to replace Marcelo -report

Real Madrid are considering the signing of La Fabrica product Fran Garcia to replace Marcelo as the team’s backup left-back, according to a report published today on MARCA. Los Blancos would also be thinking about giving that role to Castilla player Miguel Gutierrez, per that same report.

Fran Garcia was raised in Real Madrid’s academy until Rayo Vallecano decided to sign him last summer. This year, he has established himself as a quality left-back who is competing for the starting spot on the left side of Rayo’s defensive line.

Miguel Gutierrez is also a very interesting talent who has completed some impressive performances for Castilla this season. Gutierrez even played and impressed in some games with the first team last season, but coach Carlo Ancelotti might not be that high on his potential considering that he has not appeared for Madrid even when Mendy has been injured or suspended.

All things considered, the decision might come down to Ancelotti’s personal preference. If that’s the case, expect Garcia to return to Real Madrid and be Mendy’s backup next season, which would probably force Los Blancos to send Gutierrez on a loan deal where he could play meaningful minutes on a quality team.