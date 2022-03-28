 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread: March 28, 2022

Your Just-Another-Manic-Monday Edition of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid v Levante - Primera Iberdrola Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally treat to ice cream: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or your truly.

Regarding Tchouameni

The youngster is many fans’ dream signing after a certain Kylian Mbappe, but Los Blancos could - and will, expectedly - face some tough competition.

Speaking of that Certain Star...

I’ll try to abstain from Mbappe news in the near future unless it’s something (that at least seems) big. Nevertheless, I thought I’d grab this opportunity to put some people at ease; Please understand that Mbappe is a lifelong Madridista and so far, he hasn’t given Real Madrid reason to distrust him. He’s been as patient as a Jedi knight, absorbing pressure from PS’s board (I’m not going to comment on his current club’s approach to the matter). It seems way too far fetched to imagine him moving to the Merengues’ arch rivals only because of the bad result against Barcelona - though, as Ezek puts it, I’m still applying ice packs. And besides, that sporting project has some way to go before it can be considered earthbreaking.

Always Nice to See the Appropriate Respected being Paid to a Legend

Any Chance this Guy Gets a Chance?

SPOILERS: Nah probably not anytime soon. Which is a shame. But hey! Maybe when (read “IF” instead) the League is done and dusted...

The young hotshot attacking midfielder/Winger is pretty-much Castilla’s star player at the moment and it’s not hard to see why. Yes, the numbers are in the third division, but still, that’s pretty impressive.

BANTER

Oh Eden... I’ve wished to see you turn on the magic in the Bernabeu for the past few years. It hasn’t gone according to plan, but I still wish the Belgian spellcaster the best. Wish him a speedy recovery everyone!

Have a great start to your week Madridistas. May the Madridismo be with you.

