Open Thread: March 28, 2022

Regarding Tchouameni

The youngster is many fans’ dream signing after a certain Kylian Mbappe, but Los Blancos could - and will, expectedly - face some tough competition.

Aurélien Tchouaméni’s agent has denied to Le Parisien any agreement on personal terms with Real Madrid. #transfers



Real are following Tchouaméni’s performances with Monaco since long time alongside two Premier League clubs and PSG but there’s nothing agreed with any club. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 27, 2022

Speaking of that Certain Star...

I’ll try to abstain from Mbappe news in the near future unless it’s something (that at least seems) big. Nevertheless, I thought I’d grab this opportunity to put some people at ease; Please understand that Mbappe is a lifelong Madridista and so far, he hasn’t given Real Madrid reason to distrust him. He’s been as patient as a Jedi knight, absorbing pressure from PS’s board (I’m not going to comment on his current club’s approach to the matter). It seems way too far fetched to imagine him moving to the Merengues’ arch rivals only because of the bad result against Barcelona - though, as Ezek puts it, I’m still applying ice packs. And besides, that sporting project has some way to go before it can be considered earthbreaking.

Barcelona forced to deny Kylian Mbappe transfer approach amid rumours they were hoping to hijack Real Madrid’s move https://t.co/rD2qLwnvIU — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 27, 2022

Always Nice to See the Appropriate Respected being Paid to a Legend

Pedri only picked one Real Madrid legend in his combined El Clasico XI.



Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/1G8P1F8eZ8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 27, 2022

Any Chance this Guy Gets a Chance?

SPOILERS: Nah probably not anytime soon. Which is a shame. But hey! Maybe when (read “IF” instead) the League is done and dusted...

The young hotshot attacking midfielder/Winger is pretty-much Castilla’s star player at the moment and it’s not hard to see why. Yes, the numbers are in the third division, but still, that’s pretty impressive.

20-year-old Sergio Arribas for Real Madrid Castilla this season, among AM/CF in the league:



1️⃣ Shot assists - 32.

1️⃣ Attacking actions p90 - 11.54.

2️⃣ Successful key passes - 13.

2️⃣ Dribbles p90 - 8.05.

5️⃣ Goals - 10.



Can’t wait to see him playing top-flight football. #RMA pic.twitter.com/3oYvHevRWB — R.D Football Scout (@RdScouting) March 27, 2022

BANTER

Real Madrid knocks out Chelsea & Man City and qualifies for the Champions League final.



Ancelotti in the final : pic.twitter.com/kjnXyIrkFl — Real Madrid Xtra (@RealMadridXtra) March 26, 2022

Real Madrid before signing Eden Hazard: 2 La Liga's in 10 years



Real Madrid after signing Eden Hazard: 2 La Liga's in 3 years



Impactful signing. pic.twitter.com/2RUl2daTeM — (@MadridProp) March 26, 2022

Oh Eden... I’ve wished to see you turn on the magic in the Bernabeu for the past few years. It hasn’t gone according to plan, but I still wish the Belgian spellcaster the best. Wish him a speedy recovery everyone!

Have a great start to your week Madridistas. May the Madridismo be with you.