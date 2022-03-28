Fiorentina interested in signing Isco as a free agent, Sevilla still most likely destination -report

Real Madrid midfielder Isco Alarcon was seen on the streets of Florence during this FIFA break and the Italian media have been reporting that Fiorentina would be interested in signing him when he becomes a free agent this summer. Still, Sevilla remain the most likely destination for Isco when his current deal with Real Madrid expires, according to a report published on AS.

Signing for a Serie A club would make sense for Isco, who has always thrived when the pace is slower. His creativity against tight defensive lines would be a valuable asset in Italian football and Fiorentina would have room for him, although Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui has always believed in Isco’s potential and will definitely be interested in signing him for the Andalusian club this summer.

Isco spent ten seasons in Real Madrid, where he was a crucial player during the glorious days of the Champions League threepeat. However, he has not been a relevant player for the last few years and both sides will be happy to part ways.