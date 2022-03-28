Raul: “Of course I see Madrid eliminating Chelsea”

At the inauguration of the new ‘Cruyff Court Raul Gonzalez’ in Madrid, which is part of the Cruyff Foundation, Real Madrid legend and current Castilla manager Raul Gonzalez spoke to the media about various topics. Among the discussion, Raul spoke about Real Madrid’s upcoming tie with Chelsea, his future with Real Madrid, Xavi’s work at Barcelona, and more.

“Of course I see Madrid eliminating Chelsea,” Raul said when asked about the upcoming Champions League quarter-final tie. “We’re going in first (in La Liga) and the team is in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The team is ready and the most beautiful moment of the season begins. Now everything is going to be decided, it’s time to enjoy”.

Naturally, especially after a heavy defeat that Carlo Ancelotti suffered at the hands of Barcelona at the Bernabeu, Raul was asked if he was ready to take over the first team.

“My dream is day to day. I decided to be a coach. I am a club person and I try to prepare myself,” Raul said. “Time will tell... I am enjoying and learning, and I am available to the club for whatever it needs”.

Raul was also asked to talk about Miguel’s controversially disallowed goal for Castilla over the weekend, as well as Xavi Hernandez’s work as a manager at Barcelona.

“Xavi has been a coach since he was playing,” Raul said. “Now he is doing very well, he has a very good present and a very good future. Time will put everyone in their place. He has passion, which is the most important thing, he knows the club and I am sure that It’s going to be fine.”

”I don’t usually talk about referees,” Raul said of Miguel’s disallowed goal. “You have to adapt, keep working. In my case, help the boys in their dream of being professionals for a long time.”