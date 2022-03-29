Open Thread: March 29, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally play 5v5 with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or your truly.

Admittedly, there’s not much to talk about today

Would you go for him?

Personally, I’d rather give Miguel more opportunities.

Football rumours: Kieran Tierney’s form catches the eye of Real Madrid bosses https://t.co/ULdGNaFi70 pic.twitter.com/rOYYb7avGG — SPORTS CIRCUS INT. (@SPORTSCIRCUSINT) March 28, 2022

Something to Keep Ya Entertained

Ahh... good memories...

One touch play from Real Madrid finished off by Ruud.



Utter perfection. pic.twitter.com/nZQDPRwwVu — SPORTbible (@sportbible) March 28, 2022

Not much to talk about today, so... might as well spice things up a bit. You know what time it is, don’t you? No, Griezmann, it’s not TIME TO DUEL, but it is... Time to play a game, Madridistas:

Poll Hypothetically speaking, IF we COULD sign any of these managers, who would you go for? Promote Raul - enough grooming already!

Bring back Zizou!! Dark Magic Attack!!

♫ Yeah we’re gonna Klopp Klopp Klopp, Klopp to the top ♫

A dream for many - Julian Nagelsmann

Thomas "The field is a diamond" Tuchel

Guti deserves a chance

Erik Ten Haag

Pochettino

Xabi Alonso

Gallardo (Marcelo, not the other one in "Narcos Mexico")

Mintos

Hala Croatia vote view results 50% Promote Raul - enough grooming already! (1 vote)

0% Bring back Zizou!! Dark Magic Attack!! (0 votes)

50% ♫ Yeah we’re gonna Klopp Klopp Klopp, Klopp to the top ♫ (1 vote)

0% A dream for many - Julian Nagelsmann (0 votes)

0% Thomas "The field is a diamond" Tuchel (0 votes)

0% Guti deserves a chance (0 votes)

0% Erik Ten Haag (0 votes)

0% Pochettino (0 votes)

0% Xabi Alonso (0 votes)

0% Gallardo (Marcelo, not the other one in "Narcos Mexico") (0 votes)

0% Mintos (0 votes)

0% Hala Croatia (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

* For the last two, we’re obviously pulling your leg guys; Don’t take it to heart. Relax and have fun.

Have a nice day Madridistas and may the Madridismo be with you.