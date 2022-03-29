 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread: March 29, 2022

Your Tuesday issue of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally play 5v5 with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or your truly.

Admittedly, there’s not much to talk about today

Would you go for him?

Personally, I’d rather give Miguel more opportunities.

Something to Keep Ya Entertained

Ahh... good memories...

Not much to talk about today, so... might as well spice things up a bit. You know what time it is, don’t you? No, Griezmann, it’s not TIME TO DUEL, but it is... Time to play a game, Madridistas:

Poll

Hypothetically speaking, IF we COULD sign any of these managers, who would you go for?

view results
  • 50%
    Promote Raul - enough grooming already!
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Bring back Zizou!! Dark Magic Attack!!
    (0 votes)
  • 50%
    ♫ Yeah we’re gonna Klopp Klopp Klopp, Klopp to the top ♫
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    A dream for many - Julian Nagelsmann
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Thomas "The field is a diamond" Tuchel
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Guti deserves a chance
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Erik Ten Haag
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Pochettino
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Xabi Alonso
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Gallardo (Marcelo, not the other one in "Narcos Mexico")
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Mintos
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Hala Croatia
    (0 votes)
2 votes total Vote Now

* For the last two, we’re obviously pulling your leg guys; Don’t take it to heart. Relax and have fun.

Have a nice day Madridistas and may the Madridismo be with you.

