AC Milan want to negotiate a lower purchase option for Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz started the season on fire. Handed the coveted #10 jersey by AC Milan, the Real Madrid loanee went on to score 4 goals in his first 9 matches. Brahim scored against the likes of Liverpool in the Champions League and was key figure in Serie A victories over Lazio and Sampdoria. His impressive play even earned him a call-up to Luis Enrique’s Spain squad. Sadly, that form did not last. In October of 2021, the Spanish playmaker contracted coronavirus and was out for three weeks. Since recovering from the virus, the player has not been able to find his early-season form. In fact, Brahim has not scored a goal since September, despite playing 26 matches since his last goal vs Venezia on September 22nd.

Despite the extended loss of form, AC Milan still believe in the diminutive #10 and want to eventually utilize their purchase option after completing the two year loan deal. In a new report from Tuttosport, it is now believed that the AC Milan hierarchy want to re-negotiate the purchase option with Real Madrid and lower the €22 million figure needed to purchase the player permanently. The relationship between the two clubs has always been strong, but it would be unlikely for Real Madrid to lower the fee unless they received a counter-offer, such as a right of first refusal on players like Rafael Leao, Theo Hernandez, or Davide Calabria.

AC Milan currently sit on top of the Serie A table with Napoli and Inter just 3 points behind, breathing down their necks. Stefano Pioli, the AC Milan manager, has been trying to get the best out of Brahim. From giving the player continuity, to beaching him in an effort to light a fire in his belly — neither has seen the early-season Brahim return. Milan will be concerned, but will likely evaluate the second half of Brahim’s loan spell before making any serious counter offers to Real Madrid.