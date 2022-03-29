Gareth Bale contemplating move to home-town club, Cardiff City, ahead of 2022 World Cup—Report

Gareth Bale is contemplating a move to home-town club, Cardiff City, who currently sit 17th in the English Championship (2nd Division), according to a report from Wales Online. The winger would look to sign a short-term deal to prepare himself for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar set to be played in December. Wales have one more game before securing their passage to the World Cup, a postponed playoff match vs the winner of Ukraine and Scotland. Gareth Bale will be a free agent this summer as his mega Real Madrid contract expires in July of 2022.

The Welshman has been marred in controversy the final few years of his Real Madrid career. After cementing himself as one of the most successful players in Real Madrid history, an important player in four separate Champions League triumphs, Bale has now found himself on the periphery of the team and often showcasing a disinterested attitude. As one of the top paid players at the club, Real Madrid will welcome the free wage space come this summer.

The English 2nd Division is notoriously known for it’s tough tackles as well as the physical demand placed on players in the league. Although Gareth may enjoy a six month stint in his hometown, he will need to be wary his plan to “prepare” for the World Cup does not backfire with an injury. After his exhibition vs Austria last week, Bale is expected to be rested for Wales friendly against the Czech Republic today with muscle fatigue cited by Wales manager, Robert Page.