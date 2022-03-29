Benzema and Mendy are still not training with the team

Real Madrid held their training session at Valdebebas this morning as they continue to prepare for their match against Celta Vigo this weekend (6:30pm CET).

Two key players remain on the fringes of the training session: Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema. While the rest of the squad (those that remain and didn’t go out on international duty, that is) did their normal sessions — rondos, pressing and possession drills, scrimmages, etc — the two Frenchmen trained on their own.

The good news is that they were both active and working out outdoors, even if away from the rest of the team.

It’s still unclear whether they will play against Celta Vigo this weekend — especially with the more important game vs Chelsea looming. While Balaidos is always a tough place to play, Carlo Ancelotti won’t risk either of his key starters if it means they could suffer a relapse before the Chelsea game.