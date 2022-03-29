Celta Vigo expect season-high attendance in anticipation of hosting Real Madrid

Estadio di Balaidos, Celta Vigo’s home stadium, is a notoriously difficult place to play for big teams. Of course, in addition to being a worthy opponent, when operating at full capacity, their fans provide one of the best atmospheres in all of La Liga.

This weekend, they host Real Madrid (Saturday, 6:00pm CET), and they anticipate a record attendance for this season at their stadium.

They have been operating at reduced-capacity all year — partly due to COVID-19 restrictions, but mostly due to stadium renovations.

In their last match against Real Betis, with more seats opened up, Celta hit their highest attendance of the season: 13, 149. Naturally, they expect that number to rise even further this Saturday.

From their perspective, they’ll need all the help they can get. Celta have only recorded one win in their last six games: a 4-3 gong-show vs Mallorca back on March 6th.

Celta are mid-table, which is likely where they’ll end up this season. They are nine points safe from the relegation zone, and 12 points out of the Europa League spots.

Regardless, they are a tough opponent.