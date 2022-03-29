PSG and Real Madrid will compete for the signing of Tchouameni -report

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race for the signing of Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and it looks like the two clubs will be competing for his transfer, according to a report from MARCA. Tchouameni would cost around €60 million and both Madrid and PSG seem to be willing to spend that much on the midfielder, so he will be the one choosing his future destination, per that same report. Manchester City would not be as interested as the two aforementioned clubs.

Tchouameni is not a priority for Real Madrid, though. Los Blancos first want to make sure that they land Kylian Mbappe as a free agent and then they will try to sign Erling Haaland away from Borusia Dortmund, according to MARCA. If the bidding war for the Norwegian attacker gets too pricey, Los Blancos will then focus on Tchouameni, even if they play different positions.

Real Madrid can only afford one big signing not named Mbappe and it looks like the club will ultimately have to make a decision about signing either Haaland or Tchouameni. With PSG entering the race for the French midfielder, expect yet another long saga this summer.