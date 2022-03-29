Barcelona vs. Real Madrid; UWCL Quarter-Finals, 2nd Leg; Preview & Squad List

Real Madrid are all set to take on Barcelona in the 2nd leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-finals. In a historic moment, the game will be played at the Camp Nou in front of tens of thousands of fans.

The match will kick off at 18:45 CEST (12:45 pm EST) and can be watched for free on DAZN’s YouTube channel.

GK: Misa, Méline Gérard

DEF: Kenti Robles, Babett Peter, Ivana Andrés, Olga Carmona, Claudia Florentino, Lucía Rodríguez, Rocío Gálvez, Sofie Svava

MID: Teresa Abelleira, Maite Oroz, Claudia Zornoza, Marina Salas

FWD: Esther González, Lorena Navarro, Nahikari García, Caroline Møller Hansen, Athenea del Castillo, Ariana Arias

Absences: Kosovare Asllani, Aurélie Kaci, Marta Cardona (quadriceps injury), Marta Corredera (maternity leave)

Asllani and Kaci are still missing; youth players Marina Salas and Ariana Arias have been called up to fill the gaps.

Real Madrid shocked Barcelona with an aggressive approach at the Alfredo Di Stéfano, scoring early and perhaps looking like the superior side for the first half. A controversial penalty call got Barcelona level and they were able to come back to secure a 3-1 victory.

Alberto Toril and the players were incredibly aggrieved by the decision and believe they might’ve won had Olga Carmona not been penalized for a challenge on Caroline Graham Hansen.

Although this may be true, coach Jonatan Giráldez made key second-half adjustments that also played a role in turning the tie, which you can read about here (in addition to analysis of Madrid’s approach and why it worked).

It will be incredibly interesting to see what tactics Toril uses in the 2nd leg. Does he try to replicate what was effective or will Barcelona have adapted? And what of the fact that this match will take place at the Camp Nou, where Barça’s players will want to make a statement?

️ Alexia: "El partit arriba en el moment adequat, tothom ha cregut que era el moment i les jugadores creiem que estem capacitades per jugar al davant de tanta gent. L'objectiu és guanyar". pic.twitter.com/WB95CGZRH0 — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) March 29, 2022

TRANSLATION: “The game is coming at the right time, everyone has thought it was time and the players believe that we are capable of playing in front of so many people. The goal is to win.”

It’s not an easy one to manage, especially given that Madrid need to focus on the league, where UWCL qualification is finally back in their hands.

However, what is clear is that this game is a must watch. Las Blancas’ performance in the 1st leg gave them ample amounts of confidence and they will be determined to ruin La Blaugrana’s big day.