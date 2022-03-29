Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The truth about the Mbappe to Barca rumour PLUS: Why aren’t Real trying to sign Mazraoui, and Laporta’s latest presser

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

UWCL 2nd leg

Who did Joan Laporta speak about with regards to the players Barcelona have ‘secretly’ signed?

Why aren’t Real Madrid trying to sign Noussair Mazroui?

Why do Barca want to sign Franck Kessie?

Joao Felix’s theoretical fit at barca

Is there a universe where Antoine Griezmann comes back to barca?

Where will Erling Haaland go?

The truth about the Kylian Mbappe to Barca rumour

Will Smith thing (couldn’t resist)

and more.

