Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The truth about the Mbappe to Barca rumour PLUS: Why aren’t Real trying to sign Mazraoui, and Laporta’s latest presser

Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn are back with a fresh serving of Churros

By Kiyan Sobhani
Diego Lorijn, Churros y Tácticas
Paris Saint-Germain v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two Photo by Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • UWCL 2nd leg
  • Who did Joan Laporta speak about with regards to the players Barcelona have ‘secretly’ signed?
  • Why aren’t Real Madrid trying to sign Noussair Mazroui?
  • Why do Barca want to sign Franck Kessie?
  • Joao Felix’s theoretical fit at barca
  • Is there a universe where Antoine Griezmann comes back to barca?
  • Where will Erling Haaland go?
  • The truth about the Kylian Mbappe to Barca rumour
  • Will Smith thing (couldn’t resist)
  • and more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

