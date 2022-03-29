Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The truth about the Mbappe to Barca rumour PLUS: Why aren’t Real trying to sign Mazraoui, and Laporta’s latest presser

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- UWCL 2nd leg
- Who did Joan Laporta speak about with regards to the players Barcelona have ‘secretly’ signed?
- Why aren’t Real Madrid trying to sign Noussair Mazroui?
- Why do Barca want to sign Franck Kessie?
- Joao Felix’s theoretical fit at barca
- Is there a universe where Antoine Griezmann comes back to barca?
- Where will Erling Haaland go?
- The truth about the Kylian Mbappe to Barca rumour
- Will Smith thing (couldn’t resist)
- and more.
