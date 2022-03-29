OFFICIAL: Hazard medical report

Real Madrid have announced that Eden Hazard’s surgery was successful, publishing a medical report on their website.

Our player Eden Hazard today successfully underwent surgery at the Hospital Universitario Sanitas La Zarzuela to remove an osteosynthesis plate in his right fibula. The operation was performed by Dr José Palacios under the supervision of the Real Madrid medical department. Hazard is now at home and ready to begin his recovery.

Source: Realmadrid.com

Hazard would be out around a month recovering from surgery, but considering how irrelevant he’s been all season long it’s probably fair and reasonable to say that his season is over.

Real Madrid will try to get rid of his contract this summer, but Hazard’s value in the market is close to zero and Los Blancos should probably expect him to be around until his deal expires in 2024, no matter whether he actually plays enough minutes or not.