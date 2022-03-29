Real Madrid contemplating transfer for Bellingham in 2023—report

Real Madrid are reportedly moving for Borussia Dortmund and England forward midfielder Jude Bellingham in 2023, according to Bild.

The club reportedly sees the 18-year-old as the eventual replacement for Luka Modric or Toni Kroos. The move would reportedly not be for anything less than €100 million. For reference, Dortmund paid around €25 million to Birmingham while Transfermarkt currently values him around €75 million.

The move would reportedly not be for this summer period as Bellingham is signed with Dortmund through 2025. You would have to assume that the potential of signing Erling Haaland and/or Kylian Mbappe this summer also affects any decision to move for him.

The future is up to Bellingham as well as he will most likely have plenty of suitors both throughout is home country of England and furthermore abroad, should BVB eventually decide to sell him. It’s well before any final decision could be made as the 18-year-old remains a Dortmund player.