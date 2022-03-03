Open Thread: March 3, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally go to the Bernabeu with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or... yours truly!

Interesting, on James’ Behalf

Is this part of that “gentlemens’ agreement” the two Madrid clubs shared prior to the signings of Theo and Marcos? Maybe. What do you think? Would James have been a good signing for Atleti?

James Rodriguez confirms he was "one step away" from joining Atletico Madrid few years ago: "Yes, it was almost done. I wanted my family next to me, the deal was set to be completed". #Atleti



"Everything collapsed because Real Madrid didn't allow me to leave", he added. pic.twitter.com/Un7ZlMxDpj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 2, 2022

Darling you’ve Got to Let me Know...

♫ Should I Stay or Should I Go ♫

Real Madrid now accept that the signing of Eden Hazard has been a fiasco. The Belgian will have to decide whether he should leave the club this summer or spend another season on the bench, at risk of not playing in the World Cup.



(Source: AS) pic.twitter.com/7HB3bU6U6Y — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 2, 2022

♫ Should I Stay or Should I Go ♫ (2)

️| Marcelo: "I would like to retire in Real Madrid, but it's not up to me." #rmalive pic.twitter.com/XnWWzNB7Eu — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 1, 2022

Reports Claim that the Dream Signing is Pretty-Much Done

But we all know that there’s plenty more rumors to choke on before anything serious is announced. Don’t eat me alive. I have to bring ya the news, you know.

| Kylian Mbappé has had a verbal agreement with Real Madrid for a long time. They are waiting for him to sign the contract. @FabrizioRomano #rmalive pic.twitter.com/7epP5lrteQ — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 2, 2022

Have a nice day and may the Madridismo be with ya all.