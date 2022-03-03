Odriozola: “Juventus wanted me but I couldn’t say ‘no’ to Real Madrid”

Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola has talked in an interview with Tuttosport about his current days in Fiorentina but also about his decision to sign for Real Madrid years ago. Odriozola revealed that he had an offer to join Juventus when he left Real Sociedad, but explained why he chose Real Madrid instead.

“It’s true that Juventus wanted me, I had a great season with Real Sociedad and they tried to sign me. But Real Madrid are Real Madrid and you can’t say ‘no’ to them,” said Odriozola.

The defender will almost certainly make his return to the club next summer as Real Madrid have decided to have another pure right-back —and not Lucas Vazquez— as Carvajal’s replacement next season. Odriozola has shown some improvements in the Serie A, where he has established himself as a starter.

He was asked about some rumors suggesting that Fiorentina would like to keep him around.

“I’m enjoying the present without thinking about the future. When the time comes, I will understand many things. I have to say that I don’t miss being under a big spotlight, I’m happy in Florence, I feel at home, I feel supported and in a very beautiful city,” he explained.

It’s also obvious that Odriozola won’t be as reliable as Carvajal whenever he’s given the chance to play. But Madrid have seen enough from him this year to want him back with the team when his current loan deal in Fiorentina expires.