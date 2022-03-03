Racist chants overshadow UEFA Youth League Madrid derby.

The article contains specifics on the racial abuse Peter received. I was hesitant to be specific as I know it can be quite upsetting to read, but I felt it was important that readers know exactly the sort of abuse kids like Peter are still subjected to for no other reason but the color of their skin. Please approach this article and topic with care and caution.

The UEFA Youth League knockout tie between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid was overshadowed by racists chants directed at Castilla and Juvenil A winger, Peter Federico.

The chants were audible during the television broadcast and are being attributed to the away supporters, namely Atletico Madrid’s ultra group Frente Atletico.

According to Marca, the ultras made monkey noises when Peter was near their side of the stadium and was subjected to chants such as “El Retiro is a part of Spain, not a park in Ecuador”. Peter didn’t comment on the incident, but a reaction is expected (and required) from both clubs and UEFA.

Incidents of racism and discrimination have been near commonplace in Spanish football for years, with, at best, one high profile case happening in the top flight every season. Both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid should be humiliated by this latest case. Atleti banned the Frente Ultras from the stadium eight years ago and that they were able to secure tickets for this match is a farce.

Given the exclusiveness of cantera tickets at Real Madrid and how securely guarded the Valdebebas is on a match day, Real Madrid should also be embarrassed that a group like the Frente Atletico were even allowed near the stadium, let alone allowed to attend the game. The ultra group were escorted to the stadium by the Spanish police, suggesting that there was nothing subtle about them on the day of the match. Why they were allowed entry in spite of this should be something club officials ponder over the coming weeks.

As for Peter, the teenager managed to register an assist in the 3-2 loss although this seems pretty irrelevant given the abuse he had to suffer while on the pitch. One hopes that Real Madrid gives him any help he might need to recover mentally and that steps are taken to ensure this doesn’t happen again.