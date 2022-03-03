Kroos injures hamstring, doubtful against PSG

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has picked up a hamstring injury in training and is doubtful to face Paris Saint-Germain in the return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16 next Wednesday. Kroos will be out when Los Blancos host Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Needless to say, this is devastating news for Real Madrid, who will already miss two undisputed starters in Ferland Mendy and Casemiro against PSG. Coach Carlo Ancelotti was likely going to deploy Kroos as a defensive midfielder with Valverde and Modric playing ahead of him.

If Kroos can’t recover in time for that match, expect the young Eduardo Camavinga to start. His physicality could help against PSG, but he doesn’t have the experience to shine in such an important game just yet, meaning that coach Ancelotti could also consider players like Isco Alarcon or Ceballos in that spot.

Real Madrid need to overcome the 1-0 loss they earned at the Parc des Princes, and doing so without Mendy, Casemiro and Kroos would be nothing short of spectacular.