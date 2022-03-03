Managing Madrid Podcast: The “how to play without Kroos vs PSG” mailbag

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Kiyan’s dream about the PSG 2nd leg

Are referees in Spain the worst of the major leagues?

How to play without Toni Kroos vs PSG

La Liga top 4 and relegation predictions

Our 3 signings for next season

Was Eduardo Camavinga a good signing?

The importance of timing with regards to player development

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM)