Barcelona vs. Real Madrid (UWCL) Live Stream: Time & How to Watch Online

Real Madrid play today at 18:45 CEST (12:45 pm EST) in the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against FC Barcelona. Las Blancas will look to overturn their two-goal aggregate deficit in a sold-out Camp Nou.

In the first leg, Real Madrid pushed Barcelona to their limit for 52 minutes. Olga Carmona opened the scoring in the eighth minute and Las Blancas had two opportunities to double their lead. The game changed in the 52nd minute, when Caroline Graham Hansen won a penalty after a VAR review. Alexia Putellas stepped up and converted and the match was all Barcelona from that point on. Substitute Claudia Pina made it 2-1 before Alexia scored again, giving Barcelona a two-goal aggregate lead heading into the second leg.

Las Blancas continued their good league form on the weekend, defeating Levante 1-0 thanks to a late Lorena Navarro winner. Barcelona continued their reign of terror across all competitions, in which they haven’t lost or drawn all season, beating Madrid CFF 2-1.

How to Watch

All Champions League matches are free to watch on DAZN’s YouTube channel.