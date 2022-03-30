CONFIRMED Lineups: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid; 2022 UWCL Quarter-Finals, 2nd Leg

Real Madrid Femenino and FC Barcelona Femeni have confirmed their starting XI for the second leg of their UEFA Women’s Champions League Quarterfinal match-up. The Spanish clubs are meeting for the third time since March 13 and the fifth time across all competitions. Las Blancas are currently down 1-3 on aggregate after the first leg in Madrid and head into a sold-out Camp Nou in search of a miracle.

Real Madrid Starting XI (4-2-3-1; right to left): Misa; Lucía, Babs, Ivana, Svava; Teresa, Zornoza; Athenea, Maite, Olga; Esther

Subs: Gérard, Kenti, Claudia F., Rocío, M. Salas, Lorena, Nahikari, Møller, A. Arias

FC Barcelona Starting XI (4-3-3; right to left): Paños; Torrejón, Paredes, Mapi León, Rolfö; Aitana, Patri, Alexia; Hansen, Hermoso, Pina

Subs: Gemma, M. Muñoz, Melanie, Leila, A. Pereira, Crnogorčević, Engen, María Pérez, Ona, Esther

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLÁSICO

Date: 03/30/2022

Time: 18:45 CET, 12:45pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid, Spain.

Available Streaming: DAZN

