Open Thread: March 30, 2022

Your Wednesday issue of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid Training Session
♫ Gonnaaa fly nowwww ♫
The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally consult on FIFA transfers: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or your truly.

Haaland Rumors

Interesting, though we’ve got plenty of rumors to go till we hear something very substantial. Personally, I’m not feeling too confident, to be honest.

Saw this Coming a Mile Away

Raise your hand if you saw the Liverpool interest in this young winner coming. I’ve already raised my arm so high I’m giving Goku my energy. If true, this is a big no in my humble opinion. The kid can go a long way here.

Good to Hear

Atmosphere is always good to have in a CL game, let alone a quarterfinal!

Yes, He’s Probably on His Way Out...

But We ABSOLUTELY ADORE HIM Nonetheless

POLL TIME!

I was so happy to see everyone having fun with yesterday’s poll, so here’s another one... which is a little different. You’ll see what I mean.

Poll

Hypothetically speaking... IF you could ONLY pick one of these managers to replace Carlo (so we’re assuming he goes for the sake of the poll), who’s your pick?

Have a nice day Madridistas and may the Madridismo be with you.

