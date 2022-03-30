Open Thread: March 30, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally consult on FIFA transfers: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or your truly.

Haaland Rumors

Interesting, though we’ve got plenty of rumors to go till we hear something very substantial. Personally, I’m not feeling too confident, to be honest.

Erling Haaland ‘reduces astronomical salary and agent fees demands’ as Real Madrid hope to beat Man City to transfer https://t.co/2ESoh8ZLuQ — The Sun - Man City (@SunManCity) March 29, 2022

Saw this Coming a Mile Away

Raise your hand if you saw the Liverpool interest in this young winner coming. I’ve already raised my arm so high I’m giving Goku my energy. If true, this is a big no in my humble opinion. The kid can go a long way here.

Liverpool told they can have Rodrygo for just £34m as Real Madrid prepare for transfer clearouthttps://t.co/6rNnDgX0DF — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 29, 2022

Good to Hear

Atmosphere is always good to have in a CL game, let alone a quarterfinal!

Chelsea are FINALLY able to sell match tickets again, details released to supporters for FA Cup semi-final and Real Madrid games https://t.co/405RKxwWyO — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 29, 2022

Yes, He’s Probably on His Way Out...

But We ABSOLUTELY ADORE HIM Nonetheless

Marcelo celebrating his son scoring for one of Real Madrid’s youth teams



(via mdemoha/IG) pic.twitter.com/b2gTjxRaeW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 29, 2022

POLL TIME!

I was so happy to see everyone having fun with yesterday’s poll, so here’s another one... which is a little different. You’ll see what I mean.

Poll Hypothetically speaking... IF you could ONLY pick one of these managers to replace Carlo (so we’re assuming he goes for the sake of the poll), who’s your pick? #Solariback

Rafa(ct) Benitez

Vanderlei Luxemburgo

Pep Guardiola

Diego Simeone

Xavi

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Steve Bruce

Daniel Farke

Have a nice day Madridistas and may the Madridismo be with you.