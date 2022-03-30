Valverde scores in Uruguay’s win; Militao & Rodrygo feature in Brazil’s demolition

Fede Valverde finished the World Cup qualification phase with a stunning goal as he scored in astonishing fashion during Uruguay's 2-0 win over Chile. Luis Suarez scored the other goal of the game in the 79th minute. Valverde had an all-round performance with four key passes, three shots, and of course, one thumping goal from the 18-yard line. The Real Madrid midfielder put in two significant performances during this international break and will now return to Valdebebas to join the Real Madrid squad back in training as Carlo Ancelotti’s men prepare for a match vs Celta Vigo at Balaidos on Saturday.

In the other South American World Cup Qualifier which featured Real Madrid players, Brazil comfortably waxed Bolivia 4-0. Defender Eder Militao played the full 90 minutes, while winger Rodrygo came onto the pitch in the 77th minute. Casemiro was rested and Vinicius Jr was suspended for this game and had already returned to Madrid.