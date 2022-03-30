Ancelotti tests positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid have announced that coach Carlo Ancelotti has tested positive for Covid-19, meaning that the Italian coach will not be managing the team when Los Blancos face Celta Vigo this Saturday. Ancelotti’s presence in London for the first leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals against Chelsea next Wednesday is also questionable right now.

Ancelotti’s assistant coach and son Davide Ancelotti will be expected to coach the team as long as Carlo is out.

Madrid’s visit against Celta is a crucial match and could be a season-defining moment, even more so after the past 0-4 loss to Barcelona in El Clasico. Los Blancos need to bounce back as soon as possible and dropping points again would give bot Barcelona and Sevilla hope that Madrid can actually lose their current lead in the table. Confidence and momentum are crucial and Real Madrid will need both if they want to avoid a battle for the title during the last few games of the season.