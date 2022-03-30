Isco in doubt for match against Celta Vigo

Today, Real Madrid marked yet another training session at Valdebebas as the team prepares for their match against Celta Vigo on Saturday night (6pm CET) in Balaidos.

Of course, Carlo Ancelotti is recovering from COVID-19 and was not there to lead the training. Also absent was Eden Hazard who just had a successful injury.

Four players trained away from the team today: Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy trained on their own on the pitch; while Toni Kroos and Isco worked out inside the Real Madrid City facilities. Kroos is recovering from gastroenteritis and should be good to go for this weekend’s game. Isco, meanwhile, has discomfort in his back, and may not make the matchday squad.

According to reports, Mendy’s recovery is going well and he should resume full training with the team before the end of the week.

Real Madrid are still training without some players who are away on international duty: Gareth Bale, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao, Casemiro, Luka Modric. Those players should returned tomorrow. Eduardo Camavinga, who was on duty with the France U-21 team, returned today.