Open Thread: March 31, 2022

Let’s Get them Next Time

Femenino fell to Barcelona in the 2nd leg. The team showed plnty of fighting spirit, but the better team was ultimately Barcelona. Now, I kindly remind you that the Barca womens team are a powerhouse who also boast the current best female player in the world in Alexia Putellas. A team that has just been formed stands little chance of competing against them. Yet, Real Madrid Femenino have made VERY big steps in the past few years - yes, it helps that the club is the evolution of CD Tacon, but still... I think we ought to be proud of the teams efforts.

9⃣1⃣,5⃣5⃣3⃣



The Barcelona-Real Madrid #UWCL second leg at the Camp Nou set a modern era attendance record for a women's soccer match



And what a match it was, with golazos galore



Well I Mean, it’d be a Hard One Turn Down

| David Alaba wants Gnabry to join him at Real Madrid. @SPORTBILD pic.twitter.com/oVtieI51WG — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 30, 2022

You’ve Talked about him a LOT, Now Get Ready to See him Take Charge

Following Carlo Ancelotti's covid-19 positive on Wednesday, his son and Real Madrid assistant Davide is expected to take charge of the team against Celta on Saturday: https://t.co/z5teTDWX5p pic.twitter.com/J6UZPLsn5e — AS USA (@English_AS) March 30, 2022

Remember this Moving Moment?

Remember when Illarramendi took his entire suburb to his Real Madrid presentation pic.twitter.com/nJ3E4KxCsw — ali (@tcourtois1ii) March 29, 2022

(D)Isco might not make the matchday squad due to back discomfort.

QUESTION: Which movie release are you looking forward to the most?

I’ll go first; Top Gun Maverick. The original is my favorite film ever, so watching it’s sequel has been a dream of mine for some time now... and I won’t miss the premiere.

