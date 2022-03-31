 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread: March 31, 2022

Your One-Day-to-Friday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid: Quarter Final Second Leg - UEFA Women’s Champions League Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Let’s Get them Next Time

Femenino fell to Barcelona in the 2nd leg. The team showed plnty of fighting spirit, but the better team was ultimately Barcelona. Now, I kindly remind you that the Barca womens team are a powerhouse who also boast the current best female player in the world in Alexia Putellas. A team that has just been formed stands little chance of competing against them. Yet, Real Madrid Femenino have made VERY big steps in the past few years - yes, it helps that the club is the evolution of CD Tacon, but still... I think we ought to be proud of the teams efforts.

Well I Mean, it’d be a Hard One Turn Down

You’ve Talked about him a LOT, Now Get Ready to See him Take Charge

Remember this Moving Moment?

ICYMI:

QUESTION: Which movie release are you looking forward to the most?

I’ll go first; Top Gun Maverick. The original is my favorite film ever, so watching it’s sequel has been a dream of mine for some time now... and I won’t miss the premiere.

Have a nice day Madridistas and may the Madridismo be with ya all.

