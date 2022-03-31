Las Blancas Podcast: Building Blocks For Future Success Present In 5-2 Defeat To Barcelona

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by Moxy Hotel South Beach, who are proud sponsors of the Managing Madrid Podcast World Tour.

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Om Arvind and Barcelona analyst Borja discuss:

Borja’s experience live at the Camp Nou on such a historic occasion

Why it took some time for the stadium to fill up to full capacity

Real Madrid players having to face a level of crowd animosity they’re not used to

Both sides’ tactical approaches compared to the second half of the first leg

Barcelona’s micro-adjustments vs. the high press and Madrid’s narrow wingers

Barca’s improved high press

Babs’ incredible box defense

Las Blancas problem-solving late in the first half

Why Real’s direct strategy didn’t work

Reasons behind the crazy opening to the second half

Zornoza’s unbelievable hit from distance

Potential parallels between the second goals Madrid conceded in both legs

Whether Misa was culpable on Claudia Pina’s speculative effort

Whether Athenea made a mistake preceding Pina’s strike

Alexia scouting Ivana and exploiting her tendencies on the fourth goal

Misa’s poor day and how she will respond in future matches

Rolfö being a nightmare 1v1 matchup for fullbacks

Why Madridistas can take pride in these Champions League losses

The strategy that works vs. Barcelona

Olga’s and Lucía’s promising performances

The juxtaposition between Gio Queiroz’s statement about facing abuse at Barcelona and the wonderful day at the Camp Nou [English translation of Gio’s statement]

Barcelona’s weak response to Gio

How a Culé processes this series of events

Ex-Barca player Leire Landa supporting Gio

Markel Zubizarreta’s response on radio

The need to completely abandon tribalism on these issues and how Gio’s alleged situation reflects a deep-rooted problem present everywhere in women’s football

Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us for more bonus content over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Chicago, April

Mumbai, May

Toronto, May

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVASports)

Borja (@AnkaraHansen)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)