Vinicius will sign contract extension with Real Madrid during the off-season

Brazilian attacker Vinicius Junior will sign a contract extension with Real Madrid during the summer, club sources told Managing Madrid. Not only Vinicius will sign a new five-year deal, he will also get a significant salary raise, one which he earned with his performances throughout the 2021-2022 season.

Right now, Vinicius earns around €3 million/year, a salary which makes him one of the players with the lowest earnings alongside the likes of Dani Ceballos, Jesus Vallejo or backup goalkeeper Lunin. The attacker has been patient and his new salary will reflect his status and importance within the team much better.

Madrid and Vinicius have not reached a final agreement about the player’s new salary but all parts involved believe that it will be a matter of time once they truly start the negotiations right after the end of the season, given that the player feels at home in Madrid.

The departure of players like Gareth Bale, Isco or Marcelo will allow the club to offer Vinicius a higher salary while they are able to afford the potential signing of Kylian Mbappe and either Haaland or Tchouameni. Money will not be an issue this summer.