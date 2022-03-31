Real Madrid finalize deal to sign Brazilian right back Vinicius Tobias—report

Real Madrid are on the verge of announcing the signing of Brazilian right back Vinicius Tobias from Shakhtar Donetsk, according to multiple reports from sources like Radio Marca, UOL Esporte, Fabrizio Romano, and the YouTube channel of Ramon Alvarez de Mon. The 18-year-old is expected to join on a two year loan deal with an option to buy of 18 million euros.

The signing will be closed once the player has passed all medicals. Similar to players like Reinier Jesus and Martin Odegaard, the Brazilian will often train with the first team while playing matches with Castilla. The FIFA ruling imposed due to the situation in Ukraine, means Real Madrid can incorporate the player right away. Atletico Madrid was also rumored to be interested in the right back, but Real Madrid were the first to secure the agreement with the player and his agent.

Vinicius Tobias is an 18-year-old (he recently celebrated his birthday in February) and a “gamble” Real Madrid felt worth taking given the lack of options in the right back market. The player has yet to make his professional debut. He made his name rising through the ranks of Brazilian youth football at Sport Club International in Rio Grande and has been a key figure in the Brazilian youth national team set-up, most recently playing for the U17 team. The Brazilian will be a project player and should not be expected to make an impact at the first team level for a number of years.