Seven Madridistas called into Spain Women’s National Team

Jorge Vilda today announced the Spanish Women’s National Team’s 24-player roster ahead of their matches against Brazil and Scotland. Seven Real Madrid Femenino players were called into the team: goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez, left back Olga Carmona, center back Ivana Andres, midfielder Claudia Zornoza, midfielder Teresa Abelleira, winger Athenea del Castillo and striker Esther Gonzalez.

OFICIAL | Estas son las para los encuentros ante Brasil y Escocia



⚽️ España se medirá a la @SelecaoFeminina el jueves 7 en el Rico Pérez y a @ScotlandNT el martes 12 en Glasgow



El equipo se concentrará el lunes 4 en Las Rozas#JugarLucharYGanar pic.twitter.com/Waa4WIBVCi — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SeFutbolFem) March 31, 2022

The team will meet on Monday, April 4 in Las Rozas prior to their two matches this FIFA International window. Spain will first travel to the Estadio Jose Rocio Perez to play Brazil on Thursday, April 4 in an international friendly. Kick off is slated for 2 p.m. EST (20:00 CEST). The team will then travel to Glasgow to play Scotland. Kick off is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. EST (20:35 CEST) at Hampden Park as part of the FIFA Women’s World Cup UEFA Qualifiers.

Spain currently tops Group B with 15 points, winning all five of their World Cup Qualifier matches and posting a goal differential of 43. Scotland has ten points and sits in second behind Spain.