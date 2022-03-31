 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Seven Madridistas called into Spain Women’s National Team

Misa Rodriguez, Olga Carmona, Ivana Andres, Claudia Zornoza, Teresa Abelleira, Athenea del Castillo and Esther Gonzalez were all called into Jorge Vilda’s Spain squad.

By Grant Little
FBL-EUR-C1-WOMEN-BARCELONA-REAL MADRID Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images

Jorge Vilda today announced the Spanish Women’s National Team’s 24-player roster ahead of their matches against Brazil and Scotland. Seven Real Madrid Femenino players were called into the team: goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez, left back Olga Carmona, center back Ivana Andres, midfielder Claudia Zornoza, midfielder Teresa Abelleira, winger Athenea del Castillo and striker Esther Gonzalez.

The team will meet on Monday, April 4 in Las Rozas prior to their two matches this FIFA International window. Spain will first travel to the Estadio Jose Rocio Perez to play Brazil on Thursday, April 4 in an international friendly. Kick off is slated for 2 p.m. EST (20:00 CEST). The team will then travel to Glasgow to play Scotland. Kick off is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. EST (20:35 CEST) at Hampden Park as part of the FIFA Women’s World Cup UEFA Qualifiers.

Spain currently tops Group B with 15 points, winning all five of their World Cup Qualifier matches and posting a goal differential of 43. Scotland has ten points and sits in second behind Spain.

