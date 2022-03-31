 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real’s line up vs Chelsea; UWCL Review; Will Barca ever catch up to Real’s titles?

Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn also discuss hypothetical midfield lineups with Tchouameni, and more.

By Kiyan Sobhani
Diego Lorijn, Churros y Tácticas
Chelsea v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg Two Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • A historic Clasico in the UWCL
  • Is Atletico Madrid - Barcelona Femeni still *the* Clasico?
  • Will Barcelona catch up to Real Madrid’s Champions League titles?
  • Who is the next 10 for Real Madrid after Luka Modric leaves??
  • Any updates on Gavi and Araujo’s extensions?
  • Araujo vs Rudgiger
  • Fede Valverde player comps
  • Tchouameni / Fede / Camavina hypothetical midfield
  • Real’s XI vs Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the Champions League
  • Explaining the schedule for World Cup
  • Should Gerard Pique return to the Spanish National Team?
  • How Sergio Ramos’s career ends
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

