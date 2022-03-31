Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real’s line up vs Chelsea; UWCL Review; Will Barca ever catch up to Real’s titles?

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- A historic Clasico in the UWCL
- Is Atletico Madrid - Barcelona Femeni still *the* Clasico?
- Will Barcelona catch up to Real Madrid’s Champions League titles?
- Who is the next 10 for Real Madrid after Luka Modric leaves??
- Any updates on Gavi and Araujo’s extensions?
- Araujo vs Rudgiger
- Fede Valverde player comps
- Tchouameni / Fede / Camavina hypothetical midfield
- Real’s XI vs Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the Champions League
- Explaining the schedule for World Cup
- Should Gerard Pique return to the Spanish National Team?
- How Sergio Ramos’s career ends
- And more.
Click here for access
Enjoy the raw Churros and thanks for being part of the Patron family!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...