Kroos, Benzema, and Mendy are back to full contact training

The biggest news today at Valdebebas was that Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy — both of whom trained on their own, away from the team yesterday — were back training with the full group. That’s welcome news, as both Frenchmen are key players in the starting lineup. Toni Kroos, who was recovering from gastroenteritis, is also back to normal training.

In addition to their return, Real Madrid welcomed back several players who were still out on international duty: Luka Modric, Casemiro, Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes, Gareth Bale, and Fede Valverde.

The only remaining absentees now are Isco and Luka Jovic. Isco, as reported on Managing Madrid yesterday, still has discomfort in his back, while Jovic is currently nursing an ankle injury. Both trained indoors.

Of course, Carlo Ancelotti is still recovering from COVID-19, and was at home. He will not be travelling with Real Madrid to Balaidos for their match against Celta Vigo this weekend.