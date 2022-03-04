 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread: March 4, 2022

Our Friday at Last Edition of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Victor Carretero/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Oh... Wunder-bra... Just when you’re wondering what else can go wrong

So uh... What now? If Kroos can’t play, Real will have to change a lot of things regarding their method of ball progression. Maybe go more route-one? How do you think this is gonna play out?

Anyone’s Interest in Wirtz isn’t Anything New

And for good reason. The young magician has the talent, he’s got the skills, and is one of the most sought-after talents in world football.

Haaland News

Uh... Hey, Maybe!

ICYMI: Valverde’s Impact

A great post by Yash Thakur, who takes a visual analysis approach to examining what Fede brings to the table - well, field ,if you wanna be too accurate.

Have a nice - no, a great day, Madridistas. May the Madridismo be with ya all!

