Open Thread: March 4, 2022

So uh... What now? If Kroos can’t play, Real will have to change a lot of things regarding their method of ball progression. Maybe go more route-one? How do you think this is gonna play out?

I have nothing. No silver lining. Kroos is the best in the world at so many things. Massive loss. Need a Carlo masterclass and others to step up in the most clutch way possible. https://t.co/IdmKkfDMg5 — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) March 3, 2022

Anyone’s Interest in Wirtz isn’t Anything New

And for good reason. The young magician has the talent, he’s got the skills, and is one of the most sought-after talents in world football.

There's lot of interest around Florian Wirtz - it's normal as he's one of the best talents in the world. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern are watching him closely for the future - nothing advanced. ⭐️ #Wirtz



No move expected in 2022. Bayer Leverkusen are planning to keep him. pic.twitter.com/n65284Y7KO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 3, 2022

Haaland News

| Erling Haaland has given Real Madrid his "yes". He wants to move THIS summer. @As_MarcoRuiz pic.twitter.com/7TvvNIt3x6 — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) March 3, 2022

Real Madrid legend Marcelo plans to carry on playing so he can line up with his son Enzohttps://t.co/3Cg50soCHH — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 3, 2022

ICYMI: Valverde’s Impact

A great post by Yash Thakur, who takes a visual analysis approach to examining what Fede brings to the table - well, field ,if you wanna be too accurate.

