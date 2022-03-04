Discussion: Is Takefusa Kubo good enough for Real Madrid?

Takefusa Kubo had an amazing performance against Valencia this past weekend, so much so, that it may have been his best performance at the top level. Valencia had difficulty coping with his dominance on the wing. This was particularly interesting because it came off the back of a really bad defensive performance vs Real Betis where he was subbed off at half time. The stark contrast in his pros and cons (something Kiyan Sobhani wrote about yesterday here), sparked a discussion on Tuesday night’s Loan Tracker Podcast: Is Takefusa Kubo good enough for Real Madrid?

We’ve uploaded a free clip from the discussion:

In the full episode (here), Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse also discuss Victor Chust, Borja Mayoral, Reinier Jesus, Brahim Diaz, Alvaro Odriozola, Kylian Mbappe, and more.

We watch every single Real Madrid loanee play and give you an update every Tuesday on our Loan Tracker podcast exclusively for Patrons.

