Alaba completes Thursday’s session with Real Madrid squad

Real Madrid defender David Alaba was able to complete Thursday’s training session with the group and should be available when the team faces Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu this Saturday.

That said, Alaba’s presence in the starting XI is unlikely. He’s coming off this groin injury and coach Carlo Ancelotti will want to make sure that he’s 100% ready to face Paris Saint-Germain next Wednesday, so the Austrian defender will likely sit on the bench.

In this context, Nacho should start alongside Militao against Real Sociedad, with Mendy playing as a left-back. The French defender will be suspended for the PSG game and that’s why Alaba’s presence in the return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16 is so crucial, so it makes sense to give him some more rest and avoid any kind of relapse or physical issue, as Madrid will already be without three key starters in Casemiro, Mendy and Kroos when they host PSG.