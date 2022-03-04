Valverde out against Real Sociedad with flu-like symptoms

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde missed Friday’s training session and will be out when Los Blancos face Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu this Saturday with flu-like symptoms, club sources told Managing Madrid. Valverde is not injured and should be available when Madrid host PSG next Wednesday.

Toni Kroos will also miss Saturday’s game, so coach Carlo Ancelotti will likely be forced to start Eduardo Camavinga as a central midfielder alongside Luka Modric, with Casemiro playing behind them both in his traditional role as a defensive midfielder.

While most fans and analysts are already thinking about the return leg against Paris Saint-Germain, Real Sociedad will not be an easy team to beat this Saturday. That’s why coach Carlo Ancelotti will have to make sure that his players are ready to perform with intensity and composure from the get go, which might not be an easy thing to do considering how big next Wednesday’s match is.