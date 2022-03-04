Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s match against Real Sociedad in La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Modrić, Casemiro, Lucas V., D. Ceballos, Isco and Camavinga.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Jović, Bale, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

As expected, David Alaba is back with the team but he should be expected to start on the bench as he’s coming off a groin injury. His presence in the lineup against PSG next Wednesday is crucial enough for Ancelotti to take a cautious approach and keep him on the bench unless Alaba truly feels he’s already 100% ready to play 90 minutes.

Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde will miss the game, so Ancelotti could decide to start Camavinga and Modric as central midfielders with Casemiro playing as the defensive midfielder behind them.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/05/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

