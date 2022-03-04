Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will negotiate over Erling Haaland in the next few days — report

There are several fluff reports about Erling Haaland today, but we filtered through to bring a solid report coming out of ESPN from Rodrigo Faez and Alex Kirkland which states that Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will begin talks over the next few days to discuss the transfer of Erling Haaland to Real Madrid.

Many reports, including this ESPN one, have stated that Barcelona are falling behind in the race for the Norwegian superstar. But that doesn’t necessarily mean Real Madrid are leading the pack either, as Manchester City look to be the favourites to ink the Dortmund striker to a deal.

Barcelona’s biggest barrier, it is widely believed, will be financial. While Joan Laporta clearly wants to sign Haaland, the Catalans can’t compete with either Real or City financially. And though City may be ahead of Real Madrid in this regard as well, Haaland is intrigued with the Real Madrid project and Florentino Perez has a good relationship with the German club.