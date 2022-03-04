Churros y Tácticas Podcast: New Haaland reports, Pablo Torre, Ancelotti’s pre-game presser, Koeman’s jab

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tacticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

- Pablo Torre

- The financial side of stockpiling young players you don’t use

- Latest Erling Haaland reports

- Copa del Rey things

- Ronald Koeman’s quote about not getting enough time at Barcelona compared to Xavi Hernandez

- Why Xavi is already better than Koeman, Setien, and Valverde.

- Why Diego says ‘Real Madrid’ the way he does.

- And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros and thanks for being a Patron.

