Open Thread: March 5, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally treat to ramen: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or... yours truly!

Rumors Rumors & More Rumors... It’s Osimhen this Time!

Manchester United and Real Madrid are set to go head to head to sign Victor Osimhen, according to Calciomercato pic.twitter.com/FsCAlDx9Ab — GOAL (@goal) March 4, 2022

Roberto Carlos in Charity-Oriented Action

Roberto Carlos: Ex-Real Madrid player scores for Shrewsbury team Bull in the Barne United https://t.co/u9dhbq6eLc — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 4, 2022

Ah Good Times...

Zinedine Zidane's first two full seasons, Real Madrid showed up to back-to-back UCL finals and won both with the same starting 11. pic.twitter.com/wvnPNbj3MB — (@GreatWhiteNueve) March 4, 2022

A Grim Reminder of What’s Going on

Six months ago, Yuriy Vernydub led Sheriff Tiraspol to an incredible 2-1 Champions League win over Real Madrid.



He is now a soldier fighting against the Russian invasion of his homeland pic.twitter.com/alDQmTv3CV — GOAL (@goal) March 4, 2022

Seriously, What is Happening

Like, Bring me Some Good News for a Change

Just Wednesday it was reported that Stanford women’s soccer teamgoalkeeper and captain Katie Meyer died, and now it has been revealed that the college star committed suicide.

(From Marca)

Our thoughts and prayers are with Katie’s Parents.

Have a nice day everyone and may the Madridismo be with all of you.