Pochettino on UCL return leg: “It would be good for Ramos to be there, whether or not he can play”

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino said the experience Sergio Ramos brings to the Champions League is valuable even if he doesn’t play against Real Madrid in an interview provided by MARCA.

“He’s not currently part of the team, but it’s clear that a player like Sergio can bring experience for this kind of Champions League game, while he was Real Madrid captain and played there for 17 years, so he can also give good advice to his teammates.”

“It would be good for him to be there, whether or not he can play. It’s the same with other players who might be injured or suspended.”

“This will be a moment to all be together and to all contribute in whatever way possible. The finest details could be key in achieving a positive result.”

Ramos hasn’t played at all since leaving Real Madrid for PSG last summer. He has dealt with a calf injury that has kept him sidelined for most of the season where he has only made four Ligue 1 appearances.

The injury prevented him from featuring against his former club during the first leg in Paris. It seems doubtful that Ramos will be even ready for the return leg at the Bernabeu next Wednesday.

Pochettino seems content that just Ramos’ veteran presence and leadership is enough to motivate his squad when they play a crucial European match in Madrid.