Real Madrid Femenino vs. Athletic Club: Starting Lineups, Time, & How to Watch

Real Madrid Femenino host Athletic Club at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano today at 11 a.m. EST (5 p.m. CEST). Las Blancas played midweek in the Copa de la Reina, defeating second division side Alhama 3-0.

Las Blancas have won their previous six matches in Primera Iberdrola and continue to try and climb up the standings. They currently sit in sixth place, one point behind today’s rivals Athletic Club in fifth. Real Madrid have only played 19 matches compared to the Lionesses’ 22 games played.

Squad List

Marta Cardona was the only player not called up for the match against Athletic Club. The reason for her absence is undisclosed.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: TBD

Subs: TBD

Theoretical formation: 4-2-3-1

Athletic Club XI: Quinones, Oihane, Valdezate, Garazi, Moraza, Itxaso, Oguiza, Azkona, Y. Corres, Eunate, Lucia Garcia

Subs: A. de la Nava, Nekane, Erika V., Arana, V. Gimbert, Peke, Mariana

Theoretical formation: 4-2-3-1

How to Watch

Real Madrid TV (Español)