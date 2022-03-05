Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu. Toni Kroos —injury— and Fede Valverde —illness— will miss the game and that means that coach Carlo Ancelotti will be forced to start one of Camavinga, Ceballos or Isco alongside Casemiro and Modric in the midfield.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Camavinga, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

Real Sociedad predicted XI: Remiro, Elustondo, Zubeldia, Normand, Gorosabel, Illarramendi, Merino, Portu, Rafinha, Oyarzabal, Isak.

Real Sociedad have a very dangerous offensive team with players like Oyarzabal and Isak, so Real Madrid will need to stay focused and play with composure if they want to earn the three points tonight. Ancelotti will likely play it safe and keep Alaba on the bench as the defender is coming off an injury which could compromise his presence in Wednesday’s match against PSG, so starting Nacho and Militao in the center of the defensive line seems to be the wise decision.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/05/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.