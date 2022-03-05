Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Real Sociedad in what will be their last game before the crucial return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain —Wednesday, 21:00 CET—. Although it would be natural to have their minds on that one, Madrid will need to stay engaged and give their all if they want to score all three points against Real Sociedad.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men have a brilliant opportunity to increase their lead to eight points after Sevilla’s away draw against Alaves last night. They simply must take advantage of this opportunity and secure the win at home, even though Real Sociedad will definitely be a tough team to beat.

Los Blancos will be without Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde and that means that Eduardo Camavinga will likely get a chance to play in his natural spot as a central midfielder, something that hasn’t happened often so far this season.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/05/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

